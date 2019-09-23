Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY); Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report $0.01 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. AUY’s profit would be $9.43 million giving it 86.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Yamana Gold Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 15.88M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 165 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 168 sold and decreased stock positions in Cimarex Energy Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 93.00 million shares, up from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cimarex Energy Co in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 122 Increased: 118 New Position: 47.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The firm explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El Pe????n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68M for 11.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 8.25 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 6.81% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. for 2.97 million shares. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owns 493,204 shares or 6.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Encompass Capital Advisors Llc has 4.33% invested in the company for 1.22 million shares. The California-based Beddow Capital Management Inc has invested 3.22% in the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 368,092 shares.

