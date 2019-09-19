Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY); Advisors Asset Management Trimmed Cerner (CERN) Position By $504,357

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 45.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 6,909 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 8,411 shares with $617,000 value, down from 15,320 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $21.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.57. About 868,876 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report $0.01 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. AUY’s profit would be $9.49M giving it 83.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Yamana Gold Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 16.47 million shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cerner’s chief innovation officer Jeff Townsend will retire – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cerner a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SYNH or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cerner Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Executive Jeff Townsend Announces Retirement – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 12.68% above currents $67.57 stock price. Cerner had 11 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Monday, July 8 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, April 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prentiss Smith & accumulated 103,500 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ccm Advisers Limited Co stated it has 1.55% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 653,347 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 20,622 shares. The Korea-based Pension Ser has invested 0.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Starboard Value Ltd Partnership reported 3.00 million shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa reported 11,465 shares. Bp Public Ltd invested in 0.09% or 32,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 365,703 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.46% or 159,226 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability has 4,200 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Regions accumulated 2,890 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 1,800 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 27,038 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 28.63 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 4,619 shares to 98,578 valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vici Pptys Inc stake by 22,166 shares and now owns 24,062 shares. Novocure Ltd was raised too.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity. GREISCH JOHN J also bought $608,130 worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares.

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yamana Gold: Time To Book A Little Profit – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Precious Metal Stocks Soared Higher Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yamana discovers new mineralized zone at Canadian Malartic mine – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yamana Gold Provides Exploration Update on the Canadian Malartic Mine; Announces Discovery of East Gouldie Zone – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The firm explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El Pe????n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines.