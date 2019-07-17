Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO); Shorts at Westlake Chemical (WLK) Raised By 18.27%

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.VSTO’s profit would be $577,256 giving it 203.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Vista Outdoor Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 401,357 shares traded. Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has declined 31.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTO News: 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors Intends to Begin Portfolio Reshaping Immediately, Anticipates Executing Any Strategic Alternatives by End of Fiscal Year 2020; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures of About $60M; 15/05/2018 – Fairholme Capital Management Buys 4.9% of Vista Outdoor; 01/05/2018 – VSTO TO FOCUS ON HYDRATION BOTTLES, OUTDOOR COOKING PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoor Aims to Divest Gun Brand, While Still Selling Ammo; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey sells last remaining holding of semi- and automatic gunmaker; 20/04/2018 – VSTO, AOBC, RGR: Student shot at Forest High School; 29/03/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR NAMES MIGUEL “MICK” LOPEZ AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vista Outdoor Otlk To Developing From Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vista Outdoor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSTO)

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) had an increase of 18.27% in short interest. WLK’s SI was 3.33 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.27% from 2.81 million shares previously. With 790,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s short sellers to cover WLK’s short positions. The SI to Westlake Chemical Corporation’s float is 9.09%. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.09. About 151,661 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers

Among 5 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westlake Chemical had 18 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. Alembic maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. Nomura downgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Wednesday, January 30 to “Reduce” rating. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Buy” rating by Alembic on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. Nomura maintained the shares of WLK in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $8.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Westlake Chemical Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 27,656 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 59,212 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.51% or 608,000 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Incorporated Llc invested in 281,047 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 68,726 shares. Pettee reported 12,604 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,990 shares. 9,477 are held by Fund. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.07% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Invesco Limited holds 260,383 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Schroder Grp holds 6,837 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% or 300,320 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Westlake Chemical Corporation’s (NYSE:WLK) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/01: (NPTN) (GWR) (QRVO) Higher; (WLK) (ZM) (MNST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q2 and FY EPS Guidance Falls Short of Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Is Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Vista Outdoor quietly moves headquarters to Minnesota – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Jobs Day Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vista Outdoor: Selling Assets In Order To Shrink – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $468.73 million. The company??s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards.