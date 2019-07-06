Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO); Nabors Industries LTD. (NBR) Sellers Decreased By 5.93% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.VSTO’s profit would be $577,256 giving it 220.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Vista Outdoor Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 330,190 shares traded. Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has declined 31.89% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTO News: 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors Intends to Begin Portfolio Reshaping Immediately, Anticipates Executing Any Strategic Alternatives by End of Fiscal Year 2020; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VISTA OUTDOOR INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘DEVELOPING’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/03/2018 – N.J. Pension Sells Stake in Firearms Manufacturer Vista Outdoor; 29/03/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR INC – LOPEZ MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO OF VERITAS TECHNOLOGIES; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors Announces Strategic Business Transformation Plan; 15/05/2018 – Fairholme Capital Management Buys 4.9% of Vista Outdoor; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR PLANS TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Vista Outdoor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey’s pension sold remaining stake of weapons maker Vista Outdoor as scrutiny on gunmakers intensifies; 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Vista Outdoor

Nabors Industries LTD. (NYSE:NBR) had a decrease of 5.93% in short interest. NBR’s SI was 52.34 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.93% from 55.64 million shares previously. With 10.37 million avg volume, 5 days are for Nabors Industries LTD. (NYSE:NBR)’s short sellers to cover NBR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 9.57 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $509.14 million. The company??s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards.

Among 6 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nabors Industries had 8 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rating on Thursday, March 14. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $4 target. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, January 9. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 4.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $895.89 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity. The insider Restrepo William J bought 177,100 shares worth $359,065.

