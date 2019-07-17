Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX); Dana (DAN) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dana Holding had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DAN in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DAN in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. See Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $23 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

Analysts expect Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 9.After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Vertex Resource Group Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $37.37 million. It operates through two divisions, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. It has a 16.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers environmental consulting, fluid management and logistics, industrial cleaning and turn around, land and regulatory approval, waste management, wellsite accommodation, power tong repair, surface rental, and safety services; and abandonment, drilling and completion engineering, emergency spill response, and engineered chemistry products and solutions.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 728,356 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 30.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ESTIMATED VALUE FOR THESE PROGRAMS TOTAL MORE THAN £300 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Dana Confirms Plan to List Combined GKN Driveline Business in London; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.75 BLN TO $8.05 BLN; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 09/03/2018 – DANA SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 22/03/2018 – DANA: ESTIMATED VALUE FOR PROGRAMS TOTAL OVER GBP300M; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: DANA’S MERGER WITH GKN’S DRIVELINE CREDIT POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – Dana: At Transaction Closing, Dana’s Keith Wandell to Serve as Non-Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q EPS 73c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 90 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 1.45M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Weber Alan W stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 141,392 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 2.82 million shares. 15,099 are owned by Profund Advisors Ltd Com. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech invested in 0.01% or 63,265 shares. 400 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 12,000 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 160,972 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.2% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).