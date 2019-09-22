Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS); Caxton Associates LP Decreased Zynga (ZNGA) Stake By $2.95 Million

Caxton Associates Lp decreased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 38.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp sold 491,251 shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 15.79%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 778,970 shares with $4.78M value, down from 1.27 million last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 11.12M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!

Analysts expect Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter's $0.05 EPS. The stock increased 5.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1.34 million shares traded or 158.35% up from the average. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500.

Caxton Associates Lp increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) stake by 21,590 shares to 29,686 valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 4,061 shares and now owns 5,182 shares. Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $600 lowest target. $7.49’s average target is 21.59% above currents $6.16 stock price. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $700 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Thursday, May 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $600 target in Monday, April 29 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6.7000 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 383,100 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 0.08% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 40.64M shares. Hap Trading Ltd reported 99,467 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.15% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cornerstone Incorporated holds 5,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Eagle Asset Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.51M shares. Axa has 258,100 shares. Earnest Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Advisory Service Network Llc owns 237 shares.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25 million for 51.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 32.42 million shares or 2.21% more from 31.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,716 shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 21,800 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 515,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 26,130 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 1 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 22,100 shares. Prudential reported 58,470 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 190,106 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability reported 16,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & holds 432,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wynnefield Cap Incorporated owns 80,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 1.08 million were accumulated by State Street. 182 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.07% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $159.36 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 62.6 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.