Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Terra Firma Capital (TII); Dean Capital Management Cut Its Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Holding

Dean Capital Management decreased Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) stake by 55.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management sold 61,879 shares as Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Dean Capital Management holds 48,810 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 110,689 last quarter. Silgan Holdings Inc now has $3.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 299,692 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Parametrica Management Limited owns 9,000 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). First Lp owns 0.02% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 345,779 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 141,100 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Jlb Associate Inc invested in 183,993 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Burney Com holds 136,818 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,109 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,792 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Incorporated reported 0.84% stake. Invesco has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Citigroup Inc owns 27,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 221,693 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 102,619 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.48 million for 9.82 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silgan Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 17.