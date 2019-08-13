Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for StealthGas Inc. (GASS); Live Nation Entertainment Has 1.19 Sentiment

Analysts expect StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. After having $0.05 EPS previously, StealthGas Inc.’s analysts see -120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 22,687 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 173 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 145 sold and trimmed equity positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 145.57 million shares, up from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Live Nation Entertainment Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 108 Increased: 114 New Position: 59.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18M for 20.77 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company has market cap of $15.06 billion. The firm operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation divisions. It has a 3363.33 P/E ratio. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp holds 13.28% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for 35,241 shares. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owns 320,867 shares or 3.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ems Capital Lp has 3.48% invested in the company for 729,167 shares. The United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Partners Llp has invested 3.29% in the stock. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 343,552 shares.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users worldwide. The company has market cap of $134.96 million. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil.