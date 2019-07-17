Analysts See $0.01 EPS for StarTek, Inc. (SRT); Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Cut Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 11.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 267,132 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 2.12 million shares with $89.67 million value, down from 2.39 million last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $73.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 3.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 31/05/2018 – City AM: Morgan Stanley’s CEO calls Soros’s prediction of a global crisis ‘ridiculous’; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Expense Efficiency Ratio 69%; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Equity Underwriting Revenue $421M; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/03/2018 – SEGRO PLC SGRO.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 610P; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 16/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-HEAD OF CONSUMER IBD IS SAID TO LEAVE: RTRS; 03/05/2018 – Harvey Norman Target Cut 17% to A$2.90/Share by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Fixed-Income Underwriting Revenue $518M

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 107.14% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. SRT’s profit would be $383,558 giving it 173.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, StarTek, Inc.’s analysts see -111.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 94,335 shares traded. StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) has risen 22.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SRT News: 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – CSP WILL ALSO HAVE RIGHT TO APPOINT A MAJORITY OF COMBINED COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – CSP Is Expected to Own Approximately 55% of the Combined Company and Startek 45%; 15/03/2018 StarTek 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/03/2018 – CSP ALPHA HOLDINGS PARENT PTE LTD REPORTS 29.9 PCT STAKE IN STARTEK INC AS OF MARCH 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ StarTek Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRT); 08/05/2018 – StarTek 1Q Rev $66.6M; 09/05/2018 – StarTek Short-Interest Ratio Rises 72% to 10 Days; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK and Aegis Combine to Create Global Leader in Customer Engagement Solutions; 08/05/2018 – StarTek 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – CSP IS EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 55% OF COMBINED CO, STARTEK SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 45% OF COMBINED CO

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. The company has market cap of $266.57 million. It operates in three divisions: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.10 million activity. Sharda Mukesh had bought 274,064 shares worth $2.05 million. The insider Rao Bharat bought $2.05 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.