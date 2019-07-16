Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Quest Resource Holding (QRHC); Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 11,790 shares traded. Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) has risen 7.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QRHC News: 15/05/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Resource Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRHC); 24/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding Corporation Brings its Used Motor Oil Recycling Program to Shell Lubricant Customers; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP QRHC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.03 TO $0.20; 02/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 15/05/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 1Q Rev $24.7M; 02/04/2018 QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 02/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 4Q Rev $22.5M; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $22.5 MLN VS $45 MLN

Among 3 analysts covering Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rigel had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. See Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $419.65 million. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $106,544 activity. Schorno Dean L bought $106,544 worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 483,747 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 43.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RIGEL PLANS TO SEEK A PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER TO COLLABORATE IN CONDUCT OF FOLLOW-ON CLINICAL STUDIES IN IGAN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS – PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER WOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION OF FOSTAMATINIB IF IN AN EX-U.S. TERRITORY; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL: DIDN’T REACH STAT. SIGNIFICANCE FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 29/05/2018 – Rigel Announces Availability of TAVALISSE(TM) (fostamatinib Disodium Hexahydrate) in the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Rigel Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THERE WERE NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS COMPARED TO FOSTAMATINIB’S SAFETY DATABASE ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL – FDA IS CONTINUING ITS REVIEW OF NDA AND PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR FOSTAMATINIB NDA IS APRIL 17; 12/04/2018 – Rigel Makes Statement Regarding Website Error; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS WITH GREATER THAN 1 GRAM/DAY OF PROTEINURIA HAVE AN INCREASED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION AND REPRESENT AN UNMET MEDICAL NEED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 70,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 280,374 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Millennium Management Limited Liability accumulated 6.99M shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 47,173 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Prelude Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 6,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 5.10M shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) or 174,456 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 1.15 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.