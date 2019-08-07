Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Quest Resource Holding (QRHC); Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 21,090 shares traded. Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) has risen 33.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical QRHC News: 02/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 4Q Rev $22.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Resource Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRHC); 24/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding Corporation Brings its Used Motor Oil Recycling Program to Shell Lubricant Customers; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $22.5 MLN VS $45 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 1Q Rev $24.7M; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 02/04/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 02/04/2018 – QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP QRHC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.03 TO $0.20; 15/05/2018 – Quest Resource Holding 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/04/2018 QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Among 3 analysts covering Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Globus Medical had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Needham. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Globus Medical, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 0.04% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Swiss Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 138,500 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 73,500 shares. 9,392 are owned by Brinker Capital. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 45,183 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Mngmt Group has invested 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Driehaus Cap Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation stated it has 15,439 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 787,388 shares in its portfolio. Nuance Invests Limited Com holds 323,001 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company holds 0.01% or 153,999 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,095 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 485,330 shares. Toth Advisory Corp has 0% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 30 shares. Investec Asset North America, New York-based fund reported 28,283 shares.

The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 962,249 shares traded or 58.44% up from the average. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It has a 34.54 P/E ratio. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company has market cap of $36.07 million. The firm offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides landfill diversion services.