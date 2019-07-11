Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV); Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report $-0.01 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 105.56% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $21.5 lastly. It is down 12.37% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PROV News: 24/04/2018 – Provident Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 12 Days; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial in upbeat start to 2018; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial says recovery plan on track; 10/05/2018 – Stilwell Value LLC Exits Position in Provident; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON AN ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018, AFTER ASSUMING RECEIPT OF £300M NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE, WAS 29.8%; 26/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit; 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE; 15/05/2018 – MANDATE: Provident Financial GBP 5Y Bond Roadshow From May 17; 22/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – ANNOUNCES A TENDER OFFER TO HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING £250 MLN 8.00 PER CENT GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2019; 09/03/2018 Provident Short-Interest Ratio Rises 165% to 9 Days

Among 6 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Underperform” on Friday, February 1. H.C. Wainwright maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The stock of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) earned “Sell” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, June 25. See Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays 52.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $29.0000 38.0000

08/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Sell New Target: $33 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Sell New Target: $29 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Pacira BioSciences, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 6,223 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 5,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldg Inc reported 46,411 shares. Frontier Company Ltd stated it has 0.37% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Fred Alger has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Rock Springs Limited Partnership invested 1.83% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 3,998 are owned by Us Bancorp De. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Element Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 182,580 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation owns 69,540 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 958,180 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 344,370 shares.

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JAZZ or PCRX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investor Ideas Adds New Stocks in Biotech (NASDAQ: $PCRX) (NASDAQ: $NGM), Crypto (TSXV: $CSTR.V) & Tech (NYSE: $FVRR), Luxury Brands (NYSE: $RVLV) and Pets (NYSE: $CHWY) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pacira BioSciences Announces Validation of EXPAREL Marketing Authorization Application from European Medicines Agency – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Retrospective Analysis Shows EXPAREL Associated with Significantly Less Opioid Use Following Third Molar Extraction – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pacira BioSciences Appoints Former Johnson & Johnson Executive, Max Reinhardt, as President – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. It has a 235.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 336,368 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 31.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $66,244 activity. Kronenfeld Mark A. had bought 1,700 shares worth $66,244 on Wednesday, March 6.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to clients and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company has market cap of $161.19 million. It operates through two divisions: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. It has a 31.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans.

More notable recent Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PROV) 2.6% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CORRECTION: Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.