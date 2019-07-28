Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV); Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report $-0.01 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 105.56% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 9,109 shares traded. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) has risen 12.37% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PROV News: 09/03/2018 Provident Short-Interest Ratio Rises 165% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – MANDATE: Provident Financial GBP 5Y Bond Roadshow From May 17; 26/04/2018 – Provident Fincl Holdings 3Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – Provident Financial Resumed at Overweight by Barclays; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS LAUNCHED AND PRICED £250 MLN 5 YEAR FIXED RATE BONDS; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Vanquis Bank Delivered 1Q Profits Ahead of Plan; 10/05/2018 – Stilwell Value LLC Exits Position in Provident; 26/04/2018 – Provident Fincl Holdings 3Q Net $1.73M; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – HOME CREDIT BUSINESS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO BREAKEVEN ON ANNUALISED RUN RATE BASIS DURING H2 2018 AND MOVE INTO PROFITABILITY IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Myriad Genetics had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Needham maintained Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Needham has “Buy” rating and $41 target. See Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Investment Mgmt reported 167,610 shares. 509,564 were reported by Bamco Inc Ny. Smithfield Com stated it has 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 475,806 shares. D E Shaw & reported 3.85M shares. Sei Investments Co owns 0.02% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 194,254 shares. 132,412 are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. 484,382 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Moreover, Piedmont Invest has 0.02% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). The New York-based Virtu Fin Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Millrace Asset Gp holds 58,302 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. 83,515 are held by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Vanguard invested in 0.01% or 8.54M shares.

The stock increased 2.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 317,668 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 30/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) CEO Mark Capone on Myriad Genetics Acquisition of Counsyl, Inc. (Transcript); 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA CONNECTED WITH INVESTIGATION INTO CLAIMS SUBMITTED FOR PAYMENT UNDER MEDICARE AND MEDICAID; 02/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Named to Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Setting; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES REVENUE $771-$773 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAW 30% MORE LIKELY TREATMENT RESPONSE WITH GENESIGHT

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MYGN, T, AMBA – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Myriad Genetics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MYGN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Peek Under The Hood: EZM Has 14% Upside – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 102.95 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to clients and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company has market cap of $157.52 million. It operates through two divisions: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. It has a 31.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans.