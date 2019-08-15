Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for POET Technologies Inc. (POETF); Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, POET Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.314. About 102,950 shares traded or 115.43% up from the average. POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (NYSE:KOF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV has $70 highest and $50 lowest target. $60’s average target is 4.77% above currents $57.27 stock price. Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. Barclays Capital maintained Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $70 target. See Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 62,033 shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RA; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 25/04/2018 – MEXICO’S COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS SUBSIDIARY REACHES DEAL TO ACQUIRE GUATEMALA-BASED COKE DISTRIBUTOR FOR $124.6 MLN

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company has market cap of $11.74 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to clients in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina.

More notable recent Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF) CEO John Santa Maria on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) ROE Of 9.5%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.