Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA); Teklalife Sciences Investors (HQL) Shorts Up By 85.6%

Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 90.91% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. PLYA’s profit would be $1.30M giving it 183.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s analysts see -97.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 226,534 shares traded. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has declined 20.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PLYA News: 06/04/2018 – PLAYA HOTELS REGISTERS 62.3M SHRS FOR SALE BY HOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – OSAC: Playa del Carmen Security Threat; 20/03/2018 – Wirecard Takes Over Acquiring for Playa Games, One of the Largest Online Gaming Companies in Germany; 07/05/2018 – PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $176.8 MLN VS $174.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 20/03/2018 – EnerVest Announces Sale of Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk Assets for $2.66 Billion to TPG Pace Energy Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts Executives Participate in 2018 CHRIS/HOLA Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts 32c; 07/05/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $173.4M; 07/05/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net Package RevPar Up 1% to $273.50

Teklalife Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) had an increase of 85.6% in short interest. HQL’s SI was 23,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 85.6% from 12,500 shares previously. With 56,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Teklalife Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)’s short sellers to cover HQL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 42,131 shares traded. Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) has declined 14.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.26% the S&P500.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $958.55 million. The firm owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Gran brand names. It has a 23.26 P/E ratio. As of March 14, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts consisting of 6,142 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

More notable recent Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Travel + Leisure Honors Hyatt Ziva Among â€œWorld’s Bestâ€ Hotel Brands – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Updates Time for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The company has market cap of $370.92 million. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 39.85 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold Tekla Life Sciences Investors shares while 15 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.71 million shares or 2.10% less from 2.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Seabridge Investment Ltd Co reported 956 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 2,679 shares. Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL). Needham Investment Ltd Company reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL). Moreover, Raymond James Finance Advsrs has 0% invested in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL). Guggenheim Ltd reported 17,886 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 242,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 49,263 shares. Ameriprise owns 17,702 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) for 800 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL).

More notable recent Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tekla Life Sciences declares $0.37 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HQL: A Top-Notch Biotech CEF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2018.