Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA); Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 90.91% from last quarter's $0.11 EPS. PLYA's profit would be $1.30M giving it 192.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.'s analysts see -97.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 830,441 shares traded or 96.76% up from the average. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has declined 20.29% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.72% the S&P500.

Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 83 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 67 sold and reduced their stakes in Buckeye Partners LP. The institutional investors in our database now have: 104.06 million shares, up from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Buckeye Partners LP in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 48 Increased: 53 New Position: 30.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 4.87% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. for 5.94 million shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp owns 7.98 million shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 3.49% invested in the company for 14.49 million shares. The Texas-based Trust Asset Management Llc has invested 2.47% in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C., a Kansas-based fund reported 11.04 million shares.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 6.78% or $0.04 from last year's $0.59 per share. BPL's profit will be $88.42 million for 18.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BPL’s profit will be $88.42 million for 18.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 1.52 million shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.