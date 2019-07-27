Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIV); Slades Ferry Bancorp Has 0.8 Sentiment

Analysts expect On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, On Track Innovations Ltd.’s analysts see -75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3711. About 8,335 shares traded. On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) has declined 62.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.82% the S&P500. Some Historical OTIV News: 29/05/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – DEAL TO PROVIDE INTERMEDIATION IN SALE OF TRAIN TICKETS FOR TRAINS OPERATED BY MAZOWIECKIE RAILWAYS; 08/05/2018 – On Track Innovations to Host Corporate Update Webinar on May 22nd at 11:30 a.m. EDT; 21/03/2018 – On Track Innovations 4Q Rev $6.75M; 26/03/2018 – ON TRACK INNOVATIONS – LAUNCHED CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR MICROPAYMENT MARKET AND AUTOMATED MACHINES; 28/03/2018 – OTI Europa ASEC Signs Contract With Public Transport Authority (ZTM) in Warsaw; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD – DUE TO CONFIDENTIALITY, TERMS OF CONTRACT CANNOT BE DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – On Track Innovations Secures New Ticketing Contract in Poland; 09/05/2018 – On Track Innovations 1Q Rev $5.86M; 26/03/2018 – On Track Innovations Completes New Cryptocurrency Payment Solution for Automated Machines and Micropayment Market

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions. The company has market cap of $15.32 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, and Parking. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include PayCapsule, an Internet of Things contactless payment device; PayCapsule-Flex, a payenable solution for wearables and flexible products; TRIO mobile point of sale and PIN card readers, which allow merchants to accept EMV chip and magnetic stripe payments with PIN transaction security; and Pico BT, a Bluetooth enabled swipe and chip handheld reader for mPOS.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $89.27 million. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobile loans, boats and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory.