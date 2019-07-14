Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Nokia (NOK); Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Has 1.22 Sentiment

Analysts expect Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. NOK’s profit would be $55.74M giving it 127.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Nokia Corporation’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 20.32 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 06/05/2018 – Economic Times: Nokia waiting for nod to sell defunct manufacturing plant; 31/05/2018 – Nokia sells digital health venture, executive to leave; 19/04/2018 – ZTE woes may boost network rivals Ericsson and Nokia; 09/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 6 (2018) to soon get 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant: Report; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES; 24/05/2018 – Creating the technology to connect the world sustainably and responsibly – Nokia publishes its 2017 People & Planet Report; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: On Track to Deliver EUR1.2B Cost Savings; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X6 with 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, dual rear cameras, ZEISS optics expected to be announced on April 27

Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc (DTF) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 11 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 9 sold and reduced holdings in Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.66 million shares, up from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 4,305 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $118.67 million. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 15.48 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. for 137,755 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 19,236 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 250,857 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 261,792 shares.

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.43 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.