Analysts See $0.01 EPS for MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL); BECLE SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXICO (BCCLF) SI Increased By 20.06%

BECLE SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXICO (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) had an increase of 20.06% in short interest. BCCLF’s SI was 14.32M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.06% from 11.93 million shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 3673 days are for BECLE SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXICO (OTCMKTS:BCCLF)’s short sellers to cover BCCLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.5785 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 93.75% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. MSL’s profit would be $167,170 giving it 296.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, MidSouth Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -102.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 95,927 shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 16.63% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL)

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking services and products to commercial and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $198.26 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,580 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Basswood Cap Ltd Llc has 1.21% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 832,975 shares. 460,000 were reported by Renaissance Techs Lc. Comml Bank Of America De owns 7,247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Liability reported 26,140 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested in 0% or 780 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company owns 42,350 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 21,226 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 14,000 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 10,220 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 10,235 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,956 were reported by Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 28,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

