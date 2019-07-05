Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX); Shorts at AT Home Group (HOME) Lowered By 1.68%

Analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report $-0.01 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, McEwen Mining Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.03% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 2.43M shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 35.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Proposed Issue of Notes; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M

AT Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) had a decrease of 1.68% in short interest. HOME’s SI was 8.91M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.68% from 9.06 million shares previously. With 790,400 avg volume, 11 days are for AT Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s short sellers to cover HOME’s short positions. The SI to AT Home Group Inc’s float is 19.17%. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 620,255 shares traded. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has declined 37.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HOME News: 22/03/2018 – At Home Group’s Net Sales Rise on Chain Expansion; 22/03/2018 – RPT-AT HOME GROUP INC SEES 2019 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.5% TO 3.5%; 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP INC HOME.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.15, REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – At Home Group Sees FY19 EPS $1.15-EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – At Home Group Sees 1Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 27c; 22/03/2018 – RPT-AT HOME GROUP INC HOME.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.154 BLN TO $1.161 BLN; 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP SEES 1Q PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS1 OF $0.25 TO $0.27; 22/03/2018 – RPT-AT HOME GROUP INC SEES 2019 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.18 TO $1.24; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AT HOME GROUP SEES FY 2019 NET SALES GROWTH OF 21 PCT TO 22 PCT (NOT 22 PCT); 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades At Home Group To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $454.05 million. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states.

Among 3 analysts covering At Home Group (NYSE:HOME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. At Home Group had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 28 report.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $599.12 million. The Company’s principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃƒÂ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina.

Among 2 analysts covering McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. McEwen Mining had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.