Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX); Mays J W (MAYS) Sentiment Is 1.5

Mays J W Inc (MAYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.75, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 3 funds increased or started new positions, while 2 sold and reduced holdings in Mays J W Inc. The funds in our database reported: 67,792 shares, up from 67,394 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mays J W Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. (TSE:MUX) to report $-0.01 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, McEwen Mining Inc.’s analysts see -75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 134,054 shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (TSE:MUX) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $842.54 million. The Company’s principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃƒÂ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina.

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $75.46 million. The Company’s properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. It has a 111.41 P/E ratio.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 1.86% of its portfolio in J.W. Mays, Inc. for 44,939 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 8,871 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,456 shares.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 400 shares traded. J.W. Mays, Inc. (MAYS) has declined 17.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MAYS News: 19/04/2018 DJ JW Mays Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAYS)