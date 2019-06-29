Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX); Bb Biotech Ag Trimmed Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding

Bb Biotech Ag decreased Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) stake by 14.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb Biotech Ag sold 190,000 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Bb Biotech Ag holds 1.14 million shares with $74.26 million value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. now has $85.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 6.78M shares traded or 0.31% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents

Analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report $-0.01 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, McEwen Mining Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 1.65 million shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 35.35% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 24/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces Potential New Source of Revenue at the Black Fox Complex; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days

Among 2 analysts covering McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. McEwen Mining had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Roth Capital.

More notable recent McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is EZCORP Inc (EZPW) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Transenterix Inc (TRXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid McEwen Mining’s (NYSE:MUX) 48% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McEwen Mining: Mid-Tier Gold And Silver Producer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $630.01 million. The Company’s principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃƒÂ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westend Advsr holds 0% or 535,693 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp stated it has 26,997 shares. Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 11,013 shares. Smithfield accumulated 2,048 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 173,107 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 6,657 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc holds 0.33% or 49,077 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 56,085 shares. Rdl Financial owns 71,286 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. 842 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd. Tompkins Financial holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,586 shares. 2.16M were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 46,197 shares. Rnc Management reported 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Parnassus Invs Ca holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13.07 million shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, January 3 to “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 10.11 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.