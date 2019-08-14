Analysts See $0.01 EPS for MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB); BAB (BABB) Shorts Down By 88.89%

BAB INC (OTCMKTS:BABB) had a decrease of 88.89% in short interest. BABB’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 88.89% from 900 shares previously. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.0076 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8. About 1,000 shares traded. BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. MMMB’s profit would be $319,319 giving it 11.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.47. About 5,000 shares traded. MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.81 million. The Company’s BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffee, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s MFM brand consists of units operating as My Favorite Muffin featuring various freshly baked muffins, coffee, and related products; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin and Bagel Cafe featuring freshly baked muffins, coffee, and related products, as well as various specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

MamaManciniÂ’s Holdings, Inc. produces and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.01 million. The firm offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf, stuffed peppers, baked ziti, and specialty items; and other meat and sauce products. It has a 26.11 P/E ratio. It sells its products to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, as well as through food distributors and a commission broker network.

