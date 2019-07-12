Analysts See $0.01 EPS for LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT); Twist Bioscience (TWST) Sellers Decreased By 5.57% Their Shorts

Analysts expect LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 13.LIQT’s profit would be $205,187 giving it 250.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 74,241 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) had a decrease of 5.57% in short interest. TWST’s SI was 374,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.57% from 396,600 shares previously. With 71,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s short sellers to cover TWST’s short positions. The SI to Twist Bioscience Corporation’s float is 2.88%. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 175,473 shares traded. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, makes and sells synthetic DNA products. The company has market cap of $933.65 million. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It currently has negative earnings. It offers synthetic DNA products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company has market cap of $205.19 million. The firm makes and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment maker market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LiqTech International, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 229,116 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.85% or 1.95M shares. Awm Inv Inc has 2.25% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 5.31 million shares. Bell Natl Bank holds 10,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) or 914,092 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 134,618 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.79M shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Llp holds 0% or 2.42 million shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 100,000 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Selz Capital has 259,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 192,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apis Capital Limited Company holds 1.19% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 460,000 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 777,022 shares.

