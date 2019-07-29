Analysts See $0.01 EPS for LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT); Seaspine Holdings (SPNE) SI Increased By 6.65%

Analysts expect LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 13.LIQT’s profit would be $205,183 giving it 219.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 86,379 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Seaspine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) had an increase of 6.65% in short interest. SPNE’s SI was 138,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.65% from 129,400 shares previously. With 55,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Seaspine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s short sellers to cover SPNE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 33,783 shares traded. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) has risen 20.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.11% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNE News: 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 2.5 TO 5.5 PCT; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.50; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 07/03/2018 SeaSpine to Participate in the 38th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Rev $33.2M; 11/05/2018 – SEASPINE IN EQUITY DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR UP TO $50M COMMON SHRS; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $135 MLN TO $139 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company has market cap of $237.26 million. The firm provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company has market cap of $179.74 million. The firm makes and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment maker market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing.