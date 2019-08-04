Analysts See $0.01 EPS for LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT); Mariner Wealth Advisors Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Holding

Analysts expect LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 13.LIQT’s profit would be $205,187 giving it 204.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 84,485 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 790.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 108,081 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 121,758 shares with $22.09 million value, up from 13,677 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $42.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IFGL) stake by 134,639 shares to 18,282 valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 33,472 shares and now owns 11,021 shares. Ishares Tr (ACWI) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were bought by Inglis John C. Shares for $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Timber Creek Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 200,440 are owned by Trinity Street Asset Mgmt Llp. First Personal owns 1,138 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 20,100 are held by Public Sector Pension Board. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York owns 0.19% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,035 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York invested 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lederer Associate Counsel Ca owns 8,667 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 12,680 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zebra Limited Company invested in 0.74% or 7,672 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Huber Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 104,099 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,443 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt has invested 2.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Thursday, March 14. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $237 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, March 18 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold LiqTech International, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Dakota-based Bell Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 192,009 shares. 1492 Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 229,116 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 2.42M shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Blackrock has 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). 460,000 are held by Apis Advsrs. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri stated it has 48,000 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). 914,092 were accumulated by Vanguard Incorporated. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 21,598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited reported 1.79M shares stake. Millennium Management Lc invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 24,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings.