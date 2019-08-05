Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE); Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lifted Its Synopsys (SNPS) Stake

Analysts expect Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LAKE’s profit would be $80,139 giving it 270.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Lakeland Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -116.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 4,262 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 584.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp acquired 555,000 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 650,000 shares with $74.85M value, up from 95,000 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $18.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 775,032 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital reported 2,330 shares. Moreover, Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has 0.52% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 421,826 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Llc holds 18,804 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 278 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 262,736 shares. 24,737 are owned by Putnam Investments Lc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 43,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Loomis Sayles & Co LP holds 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 163,333 shares. Peddock Cap Llc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Apg Asset Nv has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 101,208 shares. 6,294 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Ativo Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,611 shares. First Republic Invest owns 1,888 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Synopsys Silicon Valley Science & Technology Outreach Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Synopsys and Ponemon Release New Study Highlighting Software Security Practices and Challenges in the Financial Services Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys to Host 11th Annual Codenomi-con USA at Black Hat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Lakeland Industries, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs L P stated it has 13,616 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. Private Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 713,265 shares. 16,569 are owned by Northern Corporation. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 117 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 99,046 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 14,746 shares. Parthenon Ltd Company holds 85,538 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 37,914 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 45,188 shares. Salem Counselors Inc has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). North Star Corporation invested in 0.28% or 205,950 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd invested in 4,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Ariel Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 969,863 shares.

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shareholders Booked A 62% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alamos, B2Gold, Kinross, Kirkland and Royal Gold – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for July 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Imperial Oil (IMO) Tops Earnings and Sales Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Production to Aid Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $86.63 million. The firm offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and fire fighting and heat protective apparel, which protects against fire, burns, and excessive heat. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts.