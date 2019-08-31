Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE); Bluemountain Capital Management Boosted Intuit (INTU) Holding

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 158.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc acquired 19,434 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 31,679 shares with $8.28M value, up from 12,245 last quarter. Intuit now has $74.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1

Analysts expect Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LAKE’s profit would be $81,536 giving it 257.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Lakeland Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -116.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 2,090 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 68,873 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,747 shares. Northern stated it has 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.83% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Whittier Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,885 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2,017 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested in 2,371 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 88 shares. Yorktown Management Rech has invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Epoch Investment Prns accumulated 0.03% or 22,717 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0% or 81 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn stated it has 30,011 shares. Conning has 6,435 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) stake by 13,833 shares to 4,159 valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Consol Energy Inc New stake by 16,233 shares and now owns 6,998 shares. Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $289.44’s average target is 0.37% above currents $288.36 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $245 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Monday, August 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $280 target in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit Management Talks Online Ecosystem Revenue, TurboTax Live, and More – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intuit Inc (INTU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lantronix to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results on September 10, 2019, and Participate at Lake Street Capital Market’s 3rd Annual Best Idea Growth Conference on September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OptimizeRx to Participate at Lake Street Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Vector, Kirkland Lake Gold, Och-Ziff Capital Management and Aerojet Rocketdyne – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rockridge Announces Commencement of Summer Exploration Program at its Knife Lake Project – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Lakeland Industries, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 607,206 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Salem Invest Counselors owns 3,500 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs L P has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 10,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 99,046 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 146,751 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 5,044 shares. Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 4,353 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 45,188 shares in its portfolio.