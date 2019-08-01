Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN); Metlife (MET) Sellers Decreased By 10.29% Their Shorts

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) had a decrease of 10.29% in short interest. MET’s SI was 12.20M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.29% from 13.60 million shares previously. With 6.54 million avg volume, 2 days are for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)’s short sellers to cover MET’s short positions. The SI to Metlife Inc’s float is 1.51%. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 1.65 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco

Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 128,106 shares traded. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49’s average target is -3.87% below currents $50.97 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $48.44 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 8.19 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 15.25M shares. Dana Investment Advsrs has invested 1.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Argentiere Capital Ag holds 0.34% or 18,135 shares. Btr Mgmt owns 150,975 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Arga Mgmt L P reported 6,530 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Llc reported 10,401 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs accumulated 1.28% or 6.89M shares. First Republic Inc invested in 99,047 shares. Perkins Coie has 44,843 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co owns 10,569 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 4.65M were reported by Aqr Mgmt Lc. Meritage holds 0.39% or 90,265 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 17,972 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 12,796 are owned by Hexavest. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 586,769 shares.

More news for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s (TSE:IVN) 1.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s article titled: “Over 21? Here Are 8 Speculative Mining Stocks to Think About – TheStreet.com” and published on July 11, 2019 is yet another important article.