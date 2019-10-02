MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS SA ORDI (OTCMKTS:BVDRF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. BVDRF’s SI was 100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. It closed at $2.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report $-0.01 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 94.12% from last quarter's $-0.17 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Impinj, Inc.'s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 160,060 shares traded. Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has risen 76.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.59% the S&P500.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits S.A. operates as a wine and spirit firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $96.14 million. It offers primarily scotch whisky under the William Peel brand, vodka under the Sobieski brand, wine beverages under the Fruits and Wine brand, and Marie Brizard branded French liqueurs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers other spirits, such as Krupnik Vodka, San JosÃ© Tequila, Porto Pitters, Old LadyÂ’s Gin, Pastis Berger, and Cognac Gautier; and wines from Moncigale, Eclat du RhÃ´ne, and Bodega Marques del Puerto.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each items?? unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company has market cap of $652.45 million. The Company’s platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an item??s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.