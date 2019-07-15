Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL); Formula Systems (1985) LTD. – Ads Represents 1 Ord (FORTY) Shorts Up By 200%

Formula Systems (1985) LTD. – Ads Represents 1 Ord (NASDAQ:FORTY) had an increase of 200% in short interest. FORTY’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3 days are for Formula Systems (1985) LTD. – Ads Represents 1 Ord (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s short sellers to cover FORTY’s short positions. The SI to Formula Systems (1985) LTD. – Ads Represents 1 Ord’s float is 0.01%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 252 shares traded or 30.57% up from the average. Formula Systems (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. T_HNL’s profit would be $1.65 million giving it 44.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Horizon North Logistics Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.78 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Formula Systems Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. The company has market cap of $813.97 million. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It has a 23.52 P/E ratio. The firm also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers.

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon North Logistics Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Altacorp. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Raymond James.