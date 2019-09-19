Analysts See $0.01 EPS for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 0.16% above currents $101.34 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 22. See Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. V_HEO’s profit would be $558,902 giving it 30.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, H2O Innovation Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 13,835 shares traded. H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

H2O Innovation Inc. provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. The company has market cap of $68.75 million. It designs, makes, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides products, as well as membrane filtration systems?? spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts of water or wastewater treatment system; and specialty chemicals for membrane pre-treatment applications, as well as develops blends for maintenance, preservation, and cleaning of membrane systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 756 are owned by Parkside Bancshares And Trust. Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De reported 39,493 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The reported 184,323 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont holds 915 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 18,188 shares. Pitcairn reported 8,887 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc holds 5,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Paloma Prns stated it has 26,793 shares. 3,100 are held by Omers Administration. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 5,224 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Webster Bancorp N A reported 762 shares. Moreover, Waddell Reed Fincl has 0.44% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1.98 million shares.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.01 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 62.17 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.34. About 1.29 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M