Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for GoPro, Inc. (GPRO); Hilltop Holdings Lowered By $364,900 Its Cme Group (CME) Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 37.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,225 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 3,684 shares with $606,000 value, down from 5,909 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $70.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.31. About 1.01M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/05/2018 – US judge scraps trial into CME Group’s defence of home market; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 23/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 20; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 04/05/2018 – After rocky start to SOFR, investors may be slow to embrace futures

Analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 95.45% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, GoPro, Inc.’s analysts see -91.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 2.28 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells mountable and wearable cameras, and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $830.28 million. The firm offers HERO5, a line of cloud-connected cameras; GoPro Plus, a cloud storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop app that provides expanded editing options for power users; Capture, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras, and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, a compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution; and Karma Grip, a handheld and body-mountable camera stabilizer to capture zero-shake and smooth video. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers mountable, wearable, and voice activated accessories comprising equipment mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable clients to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group has $214 highest and $150 lowest target. $192.67's average target is -2.35% below currents $197.31 stock price.

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,050 shares to 10,532 valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 1,775 shares and now owns 4,818 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.