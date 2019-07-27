Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE); Vontobel Asset Management Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Position

Analysts expect Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. T_GXE’s profit would be $2.19 million giving it 12.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Gear Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. It closed at $0.49 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 4,883 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 173,228 shares with $46.17M value, up from 168,345 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $151.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in east Central Alberta and west Central Saskatchewan. The company has market cap of $107.33 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Gear Energy (TSE:GXE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gear Energy had 2 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by GMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Altacorp on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 197,444 shares to 1.82 million valued at $309.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 70,690 shares and now owns 168,337 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% or 11,800 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability owns 181,944 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 2,246 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz holds 3,141 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 39,000 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Barton Inv reported 3,200 shares. Ellington Management Gru Llc invested in 2,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bessemer Gru reported 10,976 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 151,965 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Alexandria Cap Lc holds 4.94% or 127,954 shares. Vestor Capital Llc holds 0.95% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 19,382 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btim Corporation accumulated 7,590 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Country Bankshares holds 407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Salley Assoc stated it has 1,272 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $312 target. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $300 target. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $325 target. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M.