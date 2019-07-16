Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE); Gramercy Funds Management Lifted Its Brf Sa (BRFS) Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased Brf Sa (BRFS) stake by 11.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gramercy Funds Management Llc acquired 444,000 shares as Brf Sa (BRFS)’s stock rose 30.12%. The Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 4.42 million shares with $25.70 million value, up from 3.97 million last quarter. Brf Sa now has $7.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 2.26M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 11/05/2018 – Brazil’s BRF faces headwinds amid high feed costs, trade bans; 12/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against BRF S.A. and Certain Officers – BRFS; 11/04/2018 – Proposed BRF chairman refuses role on alternate list, deepening rift; 18/04/2018 – PREVI SUPPORTS PROPOSAL TO HAVE PETROBRAS CEO AS BRF CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Shareholder of Brazil’s BRF says board battle hurting business; 27/04/2018 – PETROS’S MENDES: NEW BOARD BRINGS POSITIVE EXPECTATIONS FOR BRF; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS IN HIS OPINION CURRENT DIRECTORS ARE DOING A GOOD JOB, PERSONALLY l AM VERY SATISFIED; 26/04/2018 – BRF FURLAN: EU DECISION WAS ARBITRARY, SHOULD BE SOLVED AT WTO; 17/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF shareholder says talks to replace board have stalled; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds BRF S.A. Investors To Upcoming May 11, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline And Alerts Of New CEO Resignation

Analysts expect Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. T_GXE’s profit would be $2.19M giving it 13.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Gear Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. It closed at $0.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in east Central Alberta and west Central Saskatchewan. The company has market cap of $120.47 million.

Another recent and important Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “How Should Investors React To Gear Energy Ltd.’s (TSE:GXE) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Gear Energy (TSE:GXE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gear Energy had 2 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Altacorp. GMP Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and $0.85 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Brasil Foods (NYSE:BRFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brasil Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of BRFS in report on Thursday, June 13 to “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

