Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG); Wallace Capital Management Upped Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding

Analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.’s analysts see -90.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 2.52 million shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 70.69% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.12% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – AMENDMENT REDUCES EACH OF APPLICABLE INTEREST RATE MARGINS FOR BORROWINGS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY 0.50 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Loss $52M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Gas Adds Extraction Oil; 06/03/2018 EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $28; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas Reaffirms Prior 2018 Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 14.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallace Capital Management Inc acquired 183,080 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 4.12%. The Wallace Capital Management Inc holds 1.48M shares with $35.73 million value, up from 1.29M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $20.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 3.94M shares traded or 50.38% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019.

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased Cable One Inc stake by 2,033 shares to 65,166 valued at $63.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 7,545 shares and now owns 9,633 shares. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (Usa) (FRFHF) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $7 target.

More notable recent Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 11th – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Extraction Oil Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 70% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Marks’ Oaktree Drills Deeper Into Berry Petroleum – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.