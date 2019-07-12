Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG); STELLA JONES ORDINARY SHARES (STLJF) Shorts Decreased By 3.82%

STELLA JONES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had a decrease of 3.82% in short interest. STLJF’s SI was 1.39M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.82% from 1.45M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 13943 days are for STELLA JONES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STLJF)’s short sellers to cover STLJF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 100 shares traded. Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.’s analysts see -90.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 30,278 shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 70.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.12% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 17/05/2018 – Extraction Oil 21.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas Reaffirms Prior 2018 Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 32C; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : DIR ADVISORS ADDS TO TOP PICK; 18/04/2018 – Extraction Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Gas Adds Extraction Oil; 06/03/2018 EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $28

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $659.54 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Among 2 analysts covering Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

More notable recent Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 11th – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 14, 2019 : CUZ, VEON, GE, XOG, VIPS, APC, AVP, TEF, QQQ, SBUX, QCOM, CTSH – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Extraction Oil Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 70% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Stella-Jones Inc. produces and markets pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. It has a 19.68 P/E ratio. The firm also provides residential lumber to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, panelized railway crossings, and construction timbers.

More important recent Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Still Bullish On Stella-Jones Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Stella-Jones Continues Breaking Records – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases In The Week Of March 18 – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stella Jones: Growth Outweighs Dividend For This Undercovered Wood Products Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2016.