Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Exterran (EXTN); HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC LONDON ORDINAR (HKMPF) Shorts Raised By 179900%

Analysts expect Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Exterran Corporation’s analysts see -93.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 105,572 shares traded. Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has declined 50.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTN News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: CASTLE HARLAN TO BUY SOME EXTERRAN ASSETS IN N.A; 17/04/2018 – Exterran Corporation Sells Production Equipment Assets; 23/04/2018 – Calash Supports Castle Harlan’s Acquisition of Exterran Corporation’s Oil and Gas Production Equipment Assets in North; 17/04/2018 – Castle Harlan Acquires through an Affiliate Exterran Corporation’s Oil and Gas Production Equipment Assets in North America Creating “Titan Production Equipment”; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 21/05/2018 – Exterran Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP EXTN.N – SALE IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SUMMER OF 2018 AND WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO EXTERRAN; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN-FORMER,CURRENT MANAGERS OF EXTERRAN’S N.AMERICAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING ASSETS TO BE INVESTORS IN TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 17/04/2018 – Castle Harlan Acquires through an Affiliate Exterran Corporation’s Oil and Gas Production Equipment Assets in North America Cre; 02/05/2018 – Exterran 1Q Rev $350.4M

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC LONDON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had an increase of 179900% in short interest. HKMPF’s SI was 180,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 179900% from 100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1800 days are for HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC LONDON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)’s short sellers to cover HKMPF’s short positions. It closed at $22.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various services and products for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $456.27 million. The firm offers contract activities services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It has a 33.58 P/E ratio. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions.

