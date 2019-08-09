Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE); Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Delphi Energy Corp.’s analysts see -90.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.125. About 171,913 shares traded. Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 9 sold and trimmed positions in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 396,855 shares, down from 402,054 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Greene County Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. for 655 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 235 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 4,296 shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has declined 19.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.80% the S&P500.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $228.39 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,244 activity.

Delphi Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The company has market cap of $23.19 million. It primarily holds interests in the Bigstone property located in the Deep Basin of northwest Alberta. It currently has negative earnings.

