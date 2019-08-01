Analysts See $0.01 EPS for CRH Medical (CRH); Last Week Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by Bank of America. See Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect CRH Medical Corporation (TSE:CRH) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter's $0.02 EPS. T_CRH's profit would be $714,189 giving it 88.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 119,666 shares traded or 58.89% up from the average. CRH Medical Corporation (TSE:CRH) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.65 billion. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $253.54 million. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH O'Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I??IV. It has a 82.56 P/E ratio. The firm distributes the CRH O'Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

