Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP); M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 22.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 20,587 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 113,968 shares with $3.14M value, up from 93,381 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $287.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 104.35% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. CEQP’s profit would be $722,847 giving it 888.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s analysts see -114.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 374,039 shares traded or 46.90% up from the average. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 21.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandler Mgmt accumulated 484,000 shares. Howard Cap Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsec Financial Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 75,000 shares. Amer Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fairfield Bush And stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Towercrest Cap Mgmt owns 11,132 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com reported 1.78 million shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 527 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership has 0.79% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 883,954 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,903 shares. Advisory Inc invested in 0.12% or 22,639 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IJS) stake by 11,795 shares to 5,288 valued at $780,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 2,704 shares and now owns 1,713 shares. Ishares Tr (LQD) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 13.49% above currents $30.77 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Wednesday, April 17.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The company's Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers.