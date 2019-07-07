Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering SpartanNash Company (SPTN)

Among 4 analysts covering SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SpartanNash had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. Pivotal Research maintained SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Pivotal Research has “Sell” rating and $14 target. See SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Sell New Target: $14 Maintain

10/01/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $25 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. CVLT’s profit would be $456,751 giving it 1277.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Commvault Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -85.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 307,367 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ELLIOTT, COMMVAULT SHOULD DISCUSS PLANS INCLUDING REVIEW OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD ADDITIONS, OPERATIONAL GOALS; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT BOARD TO FORM CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Announces Earnings Release Date; 02/04/2018 – Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVE COMMVAULT SHOULD IMMEDIATELY INITIATE A COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL REVIEW LED BY BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 14 investors sold SpartanNash Company shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 226,728 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 11,900 shares. Swiss National Bank has 65,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 34,127 shares. D E Shaw And Company invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). 3.01 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 172,255 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 103,848 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). 49,396 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 72,395 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 191,412 shares. Moreover, Amp Invsts has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). 36 were reported by Parkside Financial Bank. Prudential owns 598,703 shares.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. The company has market cap of $426.74 million. It operates in three divisions: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. It has a 14.48 P/E ratio. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, pharmacy, and health and beauty care products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

The stock increased 1.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 85,473 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 12.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It has a 730 P/E ratio. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Commvault Systems, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 25,700 shares. Parametric Port Associates invested in 114,920 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.31% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 5,901 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has invested 0.11% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co has 74,766 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York owns 25,631 shares. Fort Washington Oh accumulated 223,714 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 9,691 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 3.89M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Quantbot Limited Partnership has 14,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,018 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $7.26 million activity. $264,112 worth of stock was sold by WALKER DAVID F on Tuesday, February 5. BUNTE AL had sold 64,167 shares worth $4.35M on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $767,597 were sold by FANZILLI FRANK J on Tuesday, February 5. 1,385 shares were sold by Merrill Gary, worth $93,998 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider PULVER DAN sold $507,450. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $510,000 was sold by SMITH GARY B.