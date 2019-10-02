Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC); Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Shorts Up By 1.19%

Analysts expect Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) to report $-0.01 EPS on November, 6.After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Clarivate Analytics Plc’s analysts see -95.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 982,607 shares traded or 12.02% up from the average. Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCC News: 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: CFIUS Review of Kuraray Deal Complete; 09/03/2018 – OPENING DELAY: CCC (NYSE)-NEWS DISSEMINATION; 06/03/2018 – Kuraray Deal for Calgon Carbon Gets CFIUS Approval; 06/03/2018 – CCC:CFIUS SAID NO UNRESOLVED NTNL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH MERGER; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon Volume Surges More Than 16 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Calgon Carbon: No Unresolved National Security Concerns With Deal; 09/03/2018 – Kuraray Completes Acquisition of Calgon Carbon; 09/03/2018 – News On Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC) Now Under 3405.TO; 05/03/2018 Calgon Carbon Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX) had an increase of 1.19% in short interest. CLDX's SI was 1.23M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.19% from 1.22 million shares previously. With 390,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX)'s short sellers to cover CLDX's short positions. The SI to Celldex Therapeutics Inc's float is 10.22%. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 70,231 shares traded. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 67.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company has market cap of $31.39 million. The Company’s drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers.

More notable recent Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Celldex Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split Nasdaq:CLDX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Celldex Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Celldex Provides Corporate Update and Reports Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celldex Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Clarivate Analytics introduces next-generation pre-clinical drug research platform with Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New report finds untapped research potential in South and East Asia – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clarivate Analytics announces secondary offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Clarivate Analytics plc prices secondary offering of ordinary shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clarivate analytics acquires Sequencebase business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Clarivate Analytics Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clarivate Analytics Plc Ordinary Shares has $1700 highest and $1600 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 1.29% above currents $16.29 stock price. Clarivate Analytics Plc Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Calgon Carbon Corporation provides products and services to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water and air primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. It operates in four divisions: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The Activated Carbon and Service segment makes and markets granular and powdered activated carbon to remove organic compounds from water, air, and other liquids and gases.