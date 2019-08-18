SIMPLICITY ESPORTS & GAMING CO (OTCMKTS:WINR) had a decrease of 30% in short interest. WINR’s SI was 14,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30% from 20,000 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 7 days are for SIMPLICITY ESPORTS & GAMING CO (OTCMKTS:WINR)’s short sellers to cover WINR’s short positions. The stock increased 23.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 5,120 shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCMKTS:WINR) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 91.67% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.’s analysts see -112.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 154,449 shares traded. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has declined 45.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBW News: 20/03/2018 POINT72 BBW HOLDINGS UNCHANGED, 13D MADE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company has market cap of $51.29 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.48 million activity. $10.48 million worth of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares were sold by Point72 Asset Management – L.P..