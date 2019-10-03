Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI); Yelp (YELP) Sentiment Is 0.61

Yelp Inc (YELP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.63, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 76 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 124 cut down and sold stock positions in Yelp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 59.68 million shares, down from 68.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Yelp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 83 Increased: 44 New Position: 32.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The Company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It has a 45.53 P/E ratio. The firm provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. YELP’s profit will be $14.99M for 40.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 609,513 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (YELP) has declined 5.96% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 6.5% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. for 4.96 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 234,580 shares or 5.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodnow Investment Group Llc has 3.06% invested in the company for 673,865 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 2.18% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 63,521 shares.