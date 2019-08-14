Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE); Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita (ASX) Shorts Increased By 2.38%

Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:ASX) had an increase of 2.38% in short interest. ASX’s SI was 1.46M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.38% from 1.43M shares previously. With 760,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:ASX)’s short sellers to cover ASX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.0807 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 1.02 million shares traded or 55.60% up from the average. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has declined 10.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ASX News: 24/05/2018 – 29th Annual ASE Scientific Sessions Feature Integration of Cutting-Edge Technology and Record Number of Research Posters; 18/03/2018 – Foreign banks step up in Taiwan; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering 1Q Net Profit NT$2.10B Vs NT$2.56B; 22/03/2018 – ASE Announces Recipients of the 2017 ‘Outstanding Supplier’ and ‘Excellence in Sustainability’ Awards; 06/03/2018 Hunting Introduces Advanced Semi-Premium Connection; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Feb Rev $652M; 23/03/2018 – ASE 2311.TW SAYS UNIT UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL SHANGHAI 601231.SS PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 2.7 BLN YUAN BONDS; 03/04/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – ASE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING 3711.TW SAYS UNIT BUYS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.0 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average

Analysts expect Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (CVE:ATE) to report $-0.01 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. The stock increased 4.55% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.345. About 848,978 shares traded or 59.88% up from the average. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (CVE:ATE) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiaries, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals primarily in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The company has market cap of $83.97 million. The company's lead compound is the ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen that is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of osteoarthritis, as well as to treat rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and cancer chemoprevention.

Another recent and important ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) news was published by Investingnews.com which published an article titled: “How (and Why) to Invest on the ASX – Investing News Network” on July 24, 2019.