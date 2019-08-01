Analysts See $-0.01 EPS for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE); 3 Analysts Are Bullish The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering The Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Meet Group Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Thursday, March 21. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. Roth Capital maintained the shares of MEET in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. See The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (CVE:ATE) to report $-0.01 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. The stock increased 12.50% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.315. About 3.98 million shares traded or 1034.06% up from the average. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (CVE:ATE) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiaries, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals primarily in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The company has market cap of $76.67 million. The company's lead compound is the ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen that is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of osteoarthritis, as well as to treat rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and cancer chemoprevention.

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $278.91 million. The firm owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com Websites. It has a 32.41 P/E ratio. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations.

