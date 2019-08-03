Analysts See $0.01 EPS for Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS); Wunderlich Securities Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Analysts expect Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 94.44% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. ASYS’s profit would be $142,400 giving it 143.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Amtech Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -85.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 20,054 shares traded. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has risen 4.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS)

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 15.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc acquired 10,512 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 78,485 shares with $9.26M value, up from 67,973 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $81.45 million. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold Amtech Systems, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 7.90 million shares or 5.04% more from 7.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 17,195 shares. Teton Advsr reported 17,000 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). 18,350 are held by Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 10,281 shares. 164,600 were accumulated by Harbert Fund. The New York-based D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% or 330 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 935 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd has 0.35% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 250,748 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Limited Liability Company owns 715,148 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Barclays Public Limited Co has 3,009 shares. 8,714 were reported by Tower Lc (Trc). Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 19,508 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14300 target.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Invest Advsr Llc reported 9,123 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polaris Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 123,900 shares. Sterneck Mngmt Lc has 12,721 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Il reported 4.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 66,242 shares. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.03% or 6,104 shares. Apriem holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,665 shares. Alpha Windward invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Alternatives Limited Adv invested in 0.21% or 9,676 shares. Ohio-based Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc owns 293,420 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) owns 128,063 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Snow Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).