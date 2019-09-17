Analysts See $0.01 EPS for ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN); Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Shorts Down By 13.43%

Analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report $0.01 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 94.44% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. ADTN’s profit would be $478,092 giving it 289.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, ADTRAN, Inc.’s analysts see -91.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 197,727 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) had a decrease of 13.43% in short interest. DEA’s SI was 1.38 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.43% from 1.60 million shares previously. With 570,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)’s short sellers to cover DEA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 607,974 shares traded. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has risen 0.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DEA News: 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC DEA.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 04/05/2018 – Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE — FULLY DILUTED BASIS $1.27 TO $1.31; 08/05/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES $450 MLN OF ACQUISITIONS, WEIGHTED HEAVILY TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Easterly Government Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc

Among 3 analysts covering Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Easterly Government Props has $2200 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.67’s average target is -1.67% below currents $21.02 stock price. Easterly Government Props had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:DEA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Easterly Government Properties To Participate in BMO’s 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, ADTN, SO – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NASDAQ:ADTN Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by ADTRAN, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ADTN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds ADTRAN (ADTN) Investors of Ongoing Investigation, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $553.15 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It has a 113.43 P/E ratio. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.