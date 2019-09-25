Analysts at Wells Fargo Reconfirmed their Outperform rating for Valero Energy (VLO) with $108.0000 Price Objective; Sabra Health Care REIT Has 1.25 Sentiment

New York: In a report issued to investors and clients on Wednesday, 25 September, Wells Fargo reaffirmed their Outperform rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). They currently have a $108.0000 PT on the company. Wells Fargo’s target means a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s current stock price.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 114 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 91 trimmed and sold positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 161.30 million shares, up from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sabra Health Care REIT Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 68 Increased: 89 New Position: 25.

Among 4 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 12.82% above currents $83.1 stock price. Valero Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. JP Morgan upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. Raymond James maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold Valero Energy Corporation shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 44,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.37% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Next Gru has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Inc invested in 13,129 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,895 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 11,210 shares. Yorktown & Rech Communication Inc owns 0.26% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8,100 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 102,000 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 146,782 are held by Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv. Verition Fund Management Limited owns 15,177 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 12,930 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability invested in 834,750 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 8,440 shares.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 2.56 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $34.44 billion. It operates through two divisions, Refining and Ethanol. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.92 million for 12.01 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate properties for the healthcare industry. It has a 185.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio consists of 86 properties comprising 67 skilled nursing facilities; 10 combined skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living facilities; 5 assisted living facilities; 2 mental health facilities; 1 independent living facility; and 1 continuing care retirement community.

Leisure Capital Management holds 4.11% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for 237,267 shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 230,800 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Forward Management Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 525,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 1.26% in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.